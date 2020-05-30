Hyderabad: Tension prevails as 4 persons tested COVID positive

Hyderabad: A mild tension prevails in Maheshwaram area of the city after four persons from the area tested positive.

Later, Maheshwaram RDO, Ravendra Reddy and ACP of Ibrahimpatnam, Yadgiri Reddy with other members has convened a meeting to control the situation in the area.

In the meeting the official were directed to start the sinatizing work and to initiate coronavirus awareness program for the locals.

Four persons in Musheerabad

In a similar incident, four persons from Pathan Basthi in Musheerabad tested positive.

A person who was suffering from a lung problem, visited two hospitals for treatment. When he returned home, he developed fever and suspecting Covid symptoms. The family members immediately alerted the GHMC and Health Department.



On Thursday, three members of his family also checked for health status and all of the three memn\bers were tested positive for COVID-19 and were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, the official informed.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar convened a meeting with Secunderabad zone officials directing them to take up firm measures, besides extensive spraying of disinfectants.

According to media report, the locality is densely populated so the officials were instructed to conduct door-to-door survey and check the health status of residents in the area.

Mutton trader of Borabanda

In another case, a mutton trader who is a resident of Borabanda tested positive. The GHMC officials of Yousufguda circle said that he had visited his relative’s home in old city and returned after 10 days.

After returning he voluntarily visited Chest Hospital and gets his health checkup. Later, he tested positive.

