Hyderabad: Tension prevails after parts of big cattle found in temple

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Rain Bazar after some unknown persons threw legs of big cattle near the temple.

According to sources constable Srinivas associated with special branch was inspecting the area when he found legs of big cattle near Hanuman temple and informed local police. On receipt of information, Rain Bazar inspector of police P Venkatesh reached the spot with his team and removed the legs.

Meanwhile, members of temple committee and locals also gathered at the place. Ruling out any trouble making, inspector told that some stray dog might have pulled the leg and brought it inside the temple.

Police is investigating the case.

