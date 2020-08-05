Hyderabad: Tension prevails after parts of big cattle found in temple

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 5th August 2020 11:34 am IST
Chand Bagh temple
Representation image

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Rain Bazar after some unknown persons threw legs of big cattle near the temple.

According to sources constable Srinivas associated with special branch was inspecting the area when he found legs of big cattle near Hanuman temple and informed local police. On receipt of information, Rain Bazar inspector of police P Venkatesh reached the spot with his team and removed the legs.

Meanwhile, members of temple committee and locals also gathered at the place. Ruling out any trouble making, inspector told that some stray dog might have pulled the leg and brought it inside the temple.

Police is investigating the case.

Source: Siasat news
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close