Hyderabad: Tension prevails in Madannapet over funeral rituals of Muslim woman

Tension prevailed for some time at Darab Jung colony, Madannapet over the performance of the funeral rituals of an elderly woman. The police said that the elderly woman was staying with her daughter for the last 12 years and she was being taken care of by her daughter who had converted to Islam 20 years back. The daughter has claimed that her mother had also accepted Islam and had asked her to perform the last rites as per Islam.

She showed a video to police where her mother was reciting ‘kalma’ and accepting Islam. However, the grandchildren of the elderly woman who continue to practice Hinduism objected to the last rites as per Islamic rituals and demanded the dead body be handed to them to perform her last rites as per Hindu Rituals.

It resulted in tension in the Madannapet area. Heavy police were deployed in the area. DCP Southeast Chennuri Rupesh and other police officials reached the spot and sorted out the issue through dialogue. Heavy deployment of the police force was done to prevent trouble.