Hyderabad: Tension Prevails at Madannapet Temple

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for some time at Nalla Pochamma temple in Madannapet boya Basthi in the city this morning after a bottle filled with fuel and a cloth stuffed into it was found in the temple premises. Additional police forces were deployed in the area to deal with any situation.

Police said that one bottle filled with kerosene was found on the tin shed of the temple, and another bottle was found in the temple compound. The temple priest noticed it in the morning and informed the management committee members, who reported the matter to the policed. Senior police officials reached the spot and are supervising the investigation, police added.