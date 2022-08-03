Hyderabad: The many special features of Police Command Centre

Hyderabad: Apart from being a massive structure that will oversee all of the CCTV footage from around the state, the Police Command and Control Centre has many special features that make it stand apart from other buildings.

There are 20 storeys in Tower A which is the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, and 15 storeys in Tower B, which will serve as the ‘Technology Fusion Tower’ with all backups relating to Dial-100. Tower B will also have SHE safety, cyber and narcotics, crimes branches and incubation centre.

The massive building holds parking space that can accommodate 600 four wheelers and 350 two-wheelers. It stands at a height of 272 feet, and is on built on 6.42 lakh sq.ft.

The other towers of the centre have a 480-seater auditorium, a media and training centre. In tower E, a command control and data centre will be where the departments related to CCTV monitoring will operate. This tower also has the war room and receiving room.

For emergency operations, a helipad has been constructed on top of the structure.

A museum showcasing the history of Telangana Police and a 360 degree viewing gallery occupies the 14th and 15th floors.

Interestingly, the police command and control centre is a ‘green building.’ The police say that with the glass facade, natural light allows the building to cut down on 50% of energy consumption. Additionally, solar panels will generate upto 0.5 mega watts of electricity.

No wooden furniture is used in the centre, as all the furniture has been designed out of recycled material. Further, 35% of the land has been allotted for plantation.

The swanky new building comes equipped with a yoga center, gym and a wellness center.