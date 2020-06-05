Hyderabad: Theft at Covid-19 patient’s house at Alwal

Hyderabad: An advocate and his family, after spending a few weeks in quarantine centre returned to their home in Alwal and were taken aback to find it broke open by unidentified persons and their house was ransacked.

After a thorough search, they found that gold jewellery weighing 10 tolas, electronic gadgets and expensive wrist watches were stolen from the house.

According to Alwal police, the advocate, in his early 40s, visited his ailing mother sometime back in a corporate hospital at Malakpet.

After he returned home, he showed positive symptoms of Covid-19 and was admitted to a quarantine facility with his wife, two children and housemaid.

The Alwal police has registered a case, based on the family’s complaint. The New Indian Express has reported.

