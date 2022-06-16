Hyderabad: Thief arrested for seventh time in 17 years

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the CCS Madhapur team for allegedly robbing a total of 43 houses, in the span of 17 years, on Thursday.

The arrested person was identified as Kotipally Chandri aka Shekhar, a resident of Nizampet, Kukatpally. According to the police, the accused was arrested for the seventh time from 2005 to 2022 in the limits of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad.

The officials seized 57 tolas of gold ornaments and cash of Rupees 2.70 lakh from the accused. The accused has committed offenses in several areas of the state Medipally -14, Jawahar Nagar-7, Miyapur-04, Market – 3, Ghatkesar- 3, and Medak Town- 03, Chilakalaguda- 02 Bowinpally-02, Mahankali-01, Kushaiguda-1, Keesara- 01.

On Wednesday, the Banjara Hills police arrested a gang for the theft of copper wire from the under-construction building of the Police Command and Control Center. The accused had stolen up to 38 copper wire bundles worth Rs 38 lakhs to resell it at higher value.