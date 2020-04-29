Hyderabad: Thief decamp with 10 Lakh cash from Karachi Bakery

Robbery took pace at Karachi Bakery at Mouzam Jahi Market in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: A thieve on Wednesday decamped with Rs.10 Lakh in cash from the Karachi Bakery at Mouzam Jahi Market circle on Monday.

The police after checking the CCTV cameras said the burglary took place on Monday morning 4:00 am and thief entered into the bakery by wearing a face mask.



Robbery took place in Karachi Bakery at Mouzam Jahi Market. Photos: Mohammed Hussain

The theft took place infront of police check point, where a group of policemen were deployed at the Mouzam Jahi Market circle.

The Hyderabad City Police clues team have arrived along with the police officers from Begum Bazar police station.

More details are awaited.

