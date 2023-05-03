Hyderabad: Thieves break into house at Shaheennagar, gold & cash stolen

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 3rd May 2023 10:05 pm IST
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a house at Shaheennagar and decamped with gold and cash on Tuesday night.

The house owner, Mohd Ahmed had locked the house and along with family members went to Mahabubnagar to attend a function when the burglars committed the theft.

The burglars broke the latch of the door and gained entry into the house. After breaking the lock of the cupboards they took away gold articles weighing five tolas and Rs. 40,000 cash, said B Bhaskar, SHO Balapur police station.

The police on a complaint from the house owner reached the spot. The clues team visited the house and collected the fingerprints. A case is booked and investigation is on.

