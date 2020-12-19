Hyderabad: Thousands of flood victims deprived of Govt assistance

Hyderabad: Sit-in infront of municipal office announced. Victims list of Nampally constituency submitted

Congress party announced protest to provide government’s aid to the flood victims in hyderabad. Vice President Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee Mohammed Rashid Khan said more than one lakh victims are deprived from Government’s aid. These are the real victims who submitted online applications at mee seva centres but government deprived them with any aid by announcing new procedures.

GHMC recuing people including infants and children women from flood affected Hafiz Baba Nagar following heavy rain in Hyderabad on Sunday. Pic:Style Photo Service.

GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) along with local youths during rescue operation of at flood and heavy rain affected locality Hafiz Baba Nagar in Chandrangutta Assembly constituency in Hyderabad on Sunday. Pic:Style Photo Service.

Several houses still submerged at Osman Nagar residential locality following heavy rain and floods in Jalpally municipality near Hyderabad on Saturday. Nobody can go and nobody can come as there is no rescue facility since more than 20 day. Pic:Style Photo Service.

Rashid Khan said as per government’s directive, victims make applications online by standing hours at mee seva centres. Chief Minister KCR had announced at municipal election campaign that distribution of aid will begin from 7 December but till today this one promised has not been fulfilled. Instead of mee seva centres, government has announced new policy and under which officials will meet victims at their houses.

Rashid Khan said the official teams have not reached out to the victims yet. Thousands of victims await assistance in Nampally assembly constituency. Commissioner municipality assured assistance but the distribution of aid not taken place under the pretext of election compaign.

Rashid Khan said congress party along with flood victims will organize a protest at the municipal office. He said party leaders under Feroz Khan’s leadership had handed over the list of more than eleven thousand victims to commissioner municipality. Congress will not remain silent till aid is provided to every effected family.