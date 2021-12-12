Hyderabad: Three 20-year-olds die in road accident at Dundigal

Hyderabad: In yet another suspected incidence of drunken driving, three youngsters have died and another was seriously injured after the KIA Seltos they were travelling in collided with a trailer truck parked on the side of the road in Dundigal, on the city’s outskirts, in the wee hours of Sunday, December 12, 2021.

According to police, all of them were residing in Nizampet and looking for work. The victims belong to Andhra Pradesh and the deceased have been identified as Charan from Vijayawada and Sanju and Ganesh from Eluru. Ashok is said to be seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital in Sooraram. They were all in their mid-twenties.

When they arrived near Bowrampet, Dundigal, in Medchal district, Charan lost control of the car and drove into a trailer truck parked on the roadside to the left of Coca-Cola company. As the car was travelling at high speeds, Charan, Ganesh, and Sanju sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Charan was driving the car at the time of the accident, according to police, and overspeeding is considered to be the cause of the collision. Cyberabad Police registered a complaint at the Dundigal police station and began an investigation.