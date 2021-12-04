Hyderabad: Three arrested for selling hash oil

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested along with half a litre of hash oil by the Hyderabad commissioner’s task force (west) team on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force arrested 23-year-old delivery boy Bora Santosh, a resident of Brabanda, 21-year-old Kollapeynindi Shoban Shiva and 25-year-old Nethala Vijay Kumar, both residents of Yousufguda.

The accused, who were found in illegal possession of narcotic drug hash oil, sold it to people at Rahmath Nagar in Yousufguda, police said. At the time of arrest, the police seized 20 bottles of hash oil, each bottle contained 5 millilitres of hash oil and the accused sold each bottle for Rs 55,000.

“All the accused persons are common friends and they used to meet regularly at Rahmath Nagar in Yousufguda. The trio contacted the drug supplier Praveen who procure hash oil from the agency areas of Paderu village of Vishakapatnam District in Andhra Pradesh,” the police said in a press statement.

All the three accused started purchasing hash oil from Praveen at a very low price and sold the same to people in Yousufguda at a higher price.

According to police, the accused persons used to purchase 500 millilitres of hash oil for Rs 40,000 and sold 5 millilitres of hash oil for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. In this case, the supplier of hash oil from Andhra Pradesh, 30-year-old Praveen, resident of Kukatpally is absconding.

The Hyderabad commissioner’s task handed over the accused and seized material to station house officer, Jubilee Hills police station for further action.