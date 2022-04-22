Hyderabad: Three arrested for theft of Rs 1.5 lakhs

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Friday arrested three interstate thieves accused of diverting attention and duping people of Rs. 1.6 lakh.

The accused all hailing from Delhi were identified as Aman Khan (25), Shaik Atif (29), and Mohd Aslam (32). The police are looking for the other three accused in the same case, currently absconding.

The hunt for the accused has been on since April 5, 2022, when the complainant Mohammed Sarwar had approached the police, stating that the accused had duped him of Rs 1.6 lakh under the guise of giving him Dirhams in exchange.

According to the police, the accused used to visit Hyderabad regularly in search of victims and lure them in with the promise of Dirhams at a low price in exchange for Indian rupees.

The police apprehended the accused in the early hours of Friday and seized 7 Dirhams, 6 mobile phones, 4 different sim cards, and a bag containing bundles of newspapers from them.

The police have registered the case under IPC section 379 (punishment for theft) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).