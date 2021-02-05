Hyderabad: Three burglars arrested; property worth Rs 8 lakh seized

Hyderabad: A group of three burglars were arrested in the city on Friday.

According to police, two of them identified as Umamaheshwar Rao (41) and Arepally Durga Rao (34) have over 300 and 100 robbery cases, respectively, against them in many stations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The third one is a painter and 30 cases are booked against him.

Property worth Rs eight lakh, which had 10 tolas gold, 4kg silver ornaments and 11,200 cash and two iron rods were seized by the Osmania University Police.

Several cases are booked against the three in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionarates of Telangana State and Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh State.