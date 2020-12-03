Hyderabad: Three chain snatchers arrested under PD Act

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Thursday invoked Preventive Detention Act against three chain snatchers who were was arrested on November 29.

The accused, identified as Rapani Venkatesh, Vamshi Krishna, and Varikuppala Prakash have been detained at the central prison in Cherlapally. They all hail from Munganoor of Hayathnagar Mandal.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat said the act was invoked on them to prevent them from running and to make sure they are under security.

Meerpet police had arrested the trio seized gold ornaments of 176.9 grams and two motorcycles which they used to commit the crime.

“They would ride around in residential areas on motorbikes. And as per their plan, one member would be on the lookout and the remaining two would approach women on streets and snatch gold chains from their neck,” the police said.

As per police, they have committed 11 chain snatching offenses till now.