Hyderabad: Three cops suspended for alleged nexus with ganja peddlers

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar on Monday suspended Inspector Mangalhat police station G Ranveer Reddy and two other cops for their alleged nexus with the Ganja peddlers in the area.

On Monday afternoon, Anjani Kumar had convened a meeting in the West Zone in connection with the crackdown against contraband ganja peddlers. During this the top cop was reportedly briefed about the alleged proximity of certain police officers with those involved in Ganja smuggling.

The top immediately suspended G Ranveer Reddy of Mangalhat police station , Sub Inspector M Venkat Kishan of Shah Inayat Ganj and also Sub Inspector K Ramu Naidu of Mangalhat police station for their alleged misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Later in the evening N Ravi working with the special branch was posted as Inspector Mangalhat police station with.