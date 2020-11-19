Hyderabad: Three drug peddlers arrested with 200 grams of MD worth Rs 10 lakh

Hyderabad: Taskforce officials from the city police on Thursday busted a drug trafficking gang, with three persons getting arrested for the crime. The cops also seized over 200 grams of the narcotic drug mephedrone (MD) from the accused.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tejavath Suresh (38) resident of Punjagutta, Sageer Ahmed (37) and Shaik Sondy Miya (35). Another accused, Mohammed Salman, who is a resident of Banjara Hills, is still absconding.

The arrest was made by Task Force officials from the north zone under the Hyderabad police limits. A team along with officials from the Bowenpally police raided a plot at at Bowenpally in Secunderabad, after which they found the three accused (who were arrested) with the drugs.

According to the police, the drug that was seized is worth Rs. 10 lakh. The accused were planning to deliver it to customers in the city for a higher price. The police also seized seven mobile phones, 260 white envelope covers (being used to conceal the drug), one weighing machine and one bag (used for transporting the drug material) from the accused.

The police said that all four accused are friends and had planned to organize a narcotic drug-selling racket in the city, and that they had developed links with major drug dealers in Mumbai.

The gang reportedly purchased drugs from other persons named Mukesh, Sanjay and Sohel Nawab Hassan in Mumbai, at the rate of Rs. 2500 per gran. The drug was then told at a double price of Rs. 5000 per gram in Hyderabad. “The seized material along with the accused persons have been handed over to Bowenpally police station for further investigation,” a police official said.