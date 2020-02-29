Hyderabad: Three get life imprisonment in Attapur murder case

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A local court Judge Suresh Babu under Cyberabad Commissionerate on Friday awarded life imprisonment to three suspects involved in an Attapur murder case.

Station Head Officer of Rajendranagar Police, G. Suresh said, “The Gruesome cold murder of Ramesh ageing 24, near pillar no. 139, PVNR Express Away at Attapur in Hyderabad on 27 September 2018, that had shocked the city people as the gory video had gone viral over social media.”

The three accused identified as Kishan Goud (48), Laxman Goud (35) and Vikram Singh (25) had laid a trap against Ramesh and brutally murdered him. The XIII ADJ court pronounced judgement by convicting all three for Life Imprisonment (LI) under section 302 r/w 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and fine of Rs 2000 each. The court took cognizance of 32 witnesses who testified about the heinous crime and finally delivered the judgement on Friday.

Man killed in broad daylight at Attapur





All the three accused on 26, September 2018 at 11:30 am attacked Ramesh with deadly weapon Axe, Knives and done him to death. The deceased was one among the accused who earlier murdered the son of the accused Kishan Goud. Over the grudge, the accused Kishan Goud along with Laxman Goud and Vikram Singh followed Ramesh who had come to Rajendranagar court to attend a hearing brutally murdered him in the brought daylight at a public sphere.

However, in 2019 all the three suspects were arrested by the Rajendranagar police. Later, on Friday the XIII court convicted all the three for LI.

SIASAT NEWS