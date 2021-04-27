Hyderabad: Three held for black-marketing of Oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad: In a crackdown against the black-marketing and illegal transportation of Oxygen, the sleuths of Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) have arrested three persons and seized cylinders from their possession.

According to Police Commissioner Rachakonda Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, the SOT received credible information about the illegally transporting the Oxygen Cylinders in OMINI VAN and they are proceeding towards Moula-Ali, ECIL.

The SOT detained three persons Syed Abdulla aka Abbu of Chandrayangutta, Mohammed Mazhar of GM Chouni, Falknama and Syed Asif. During the search the persons could not produce the proper documents for transporting the Oxygen cylinders.

During the investigation the police have come to know that Syed Asif a resident Kanchanbagh is running an NGO in the name of “Mass foundation” on the cover of supplying free oxygen cylinders, medical services at home and ambulance to the needy covid patients. He is procuring oxygen cylinders each for a cost of Rs. 16,000-00 through one Salman and then selling for huge profits of Rs.25,000/- each to patients who are in need of urgent O2 for their survival. He has recruited the other two accused for this illegal business.

They were illegally hoarding and transporting crucial Oxygen cylinders (O2) which is in shortage presently for covid patients, to get high profits.

During the operation the police have seized Oxygen cylinders, one Omini van and other material. The Malkajgiri police have registered a case 51 (B) DISASTER MANAGEMENT Act, & 188 IPC.