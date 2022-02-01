Hyderabad: Three held for illegal sale of anaesthetic drugs

Hyderabad: Three persons including a pharma distributor and two others were arrested on Monday allegedly over illegal sale of anaesthetic drugs.

The accused were identified as Doma Vijayendra Reddy, an engineer-cum-pharma executive, Thaduru Arun Chary and Mohammed Jameel Dad Khan. Rachakonda police busted the trio and recovered anesthetic drugs and contraband from them.

The police said that the accused were involved in the sale of illegal drugs for over a year. Anaesthetic drugs are used to sedate patients before a surgery. These are provided to hospitals with valid permissions only. However, Reddy and his accomplices were selling these drugs at a high rate.

The accused have been booked under sections 22(a) and 29 of NDPS Act, along with section section 27 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and sections 336 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.