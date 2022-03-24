Hyderabad: Three held for illegally refilling LPG cylinders

Hyderabad: Following the hike in prices of cooking gas, three accused were arrested by the commissioner’s task force for illegally refiling Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The accused were identified as Mohamood Aslam, 54, Mohammed Jeelani, 32, residents of Chilkalguda, and Azmath Ali Khan, 37, a resident of Karkhana.

The police officials raided different locations around the city on Wednesday based on credible information and seized twelve cylinders of each weighing 16 kgs, 109 five kg cylinders, three gas refilling pipes with knobs, three electronic digital weighing machines and other materials.

According to a press release from the task force, the accused repaired gas stoves for their livelihood. The three began illegally purchasing and selling LPG cylinders of HP, Indane and Bharath and many more.

The accused purchased cooking LPG from local gas delivery agents in black and refilled gas into smaller cylinders without any precautions and sold them at a higher price which is unsafe for locals of the areas and their properties.

The accused persons along with the seized materials handed were handed over to the Station House officers for taking necessary action.

On March 22, the centre hiked the price of LPG by rupees 50 per cylinder. A domestic cylinder will now cost Rs. 1002 in Hyderabad hiked from rupees 952.