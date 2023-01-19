Hyderabad: Three held for posing as police, news reporter

Hyderabad: The city police arrested three men on Thursday for posing as police and news reporter and looting a massage parlor in the city.

According to police, the three accused – 29-year-old Munawar Hassan Khan, 23-year-old Gaffar Ali Khan, and 33-year-old Syed Abdul Raof – were friends but suffered from financial problems.

The three friends hatched a plan to make quick money. According to their plan, Munawar and Gaffar entered a massage parlor named Star SPA & Saloon in OU colony, Shaikpet posing as an official from the Task Force and a news reporter from ‘Current News Channel’ respectively.

While Munawar was dressed in a navy blue safari dress, Gaffar had a fake media ID card.

They started filming and threatened the parlor employees to hand over Rs 20,000/-. Meanwhile, Syed Abdul Raof stood outside guarding the place, watching out for any trouble.

However, the trio was soon arrested by the real policemen. The navy blue safari dress and fake media card were seized from them.

The three were handed over to the Golconda police station. A case has been filed.