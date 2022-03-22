Hyderabad: Three held for transporting gutka, tobacco

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for illegally procuring and transporting gutka, tobacco and other illegal materials here on Tuesday. The accused identified as Manak Kumawat (28), Prakash Kumawath (28), and Sohanlal (46) are all natives of Rajasthan.

As per police, they were carrying the gutka, tobacco to pan shop vendors, kirana shops and “needy customers” through their goods vehicles after procuring the materials from Bidar, Karnataka.

On a tipoff, police apprehended the three men near Bollaram Bazar and seized material worth about Rs 5,36,930/-, two goods carrier vehicles and one Honda Activa.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the three migrated to Hyderabad in 2014 and settled in Secunderabad. They had a small kirana shop through which they earned their livelihood. To earn extra money, they entered the business of buying and selling illegal materials from Bidar and had a storage godown in Alwal that was maintained by Prakash Kumawath.