Hyderabad: Three held with 1,600 gelatin sticks, 1,800 detonators

Hyderabad: The Special Operation Team of Rachakonda on Thursday arrested three people for illegal transportation of explosives.

The accused were identified as Putta Raju (47), Kotagiri Rajeshwar (33), and Varikoppula Jagan (40) who were caught near a toll plaza under the limits of Bibinagar PS while they were transporting the contraband in two vehicles without any authorized permission.

Two other accused owner and the superviser of Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Enterprises Layla Naik in Kesepuram village, connected with the incident, are absconding.

The police seized a huge haul of explosive material from them. The material included 1,800 detonators and 1,600 gelatin sticks. Two four-wheelers and three mobile phones were also seized from the accused.

According to the police, Putta Raju was in the habit of transporting and supplying illegal explosive material to people for conducting illegal blasting operations in different areas.

He had made a deal with the owner of Sri Lakshmi Enterprises to buy explosive material from the latter through Lalya Naik. Raju would buy a box of gelatin sticks containing 180 pieces for Rs 1,600 and sell them for Rs. 10,000.

Raju became familiar with Jagan when the latter needed to buy explosives for some blasting operations. But before the transaction could be completed both were caught by the police on Thursday while transporting the illegal explosive material.