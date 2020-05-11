Hyderabad: Three injured in stabbing at Hafiz Baba Nagar

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Hafiz Baba Nagar area of old city tonight after a group of persons attacked three persons for defaulting repayment of loan.

According to the sources Mohsin, Imran along with their associates tonight arrived at Al Karim Medical Hall at Hafiz Baba Nagar and took up argument with its owner Raheem alias Ajju.

later the group allegedly attacked the relatives of Raheem who are identified as Irshad, Riyaz and Ali.

On coming to know about the incident a team of Kanchan Bagh police along with clues team reached spot and started investigation.

The police during the preliminary investigation have come to know that row over repayment of loan amount is motive behind the offence.

However the injured persons have been immediately shifted to a corporate hospital at Malakpet. The kanchanbagh police have identified the assailants and a team has been formed to nab them.

Police kanchanbagh have registered attempt to murder case and investigation is under way.

