Published: 9th May 2022 4:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three killed in separate road accidents
Hyderabad: Three persons including two pedestrians died on the evening of May 7 in separate road accidents in the city.

In the accident which occurred at Netajinagar, a 42-year-old woman identified as K Devi Bai after being hit by a speeding car as she was trying to cross the street at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. Devi fell to the ground, sustained grievous injuries, and died on the spot.

In the incident at Chandrayangutta, a man identified as 41-year-old Mohammed Chand was hit by a motorist near Anmol hotel. Chand was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

In another accident, a 44-year-old businessman identified as Mohammed Saleemuddin was passing through the Deccan Bakery on his vehicle, which was hit by a speeding two-wheeler. He fell to the ground and sustained injuries, and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital. The man died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

