Hyderabad: Three persons arrested for accident cover-up

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Sunday arrested three persons including a home guard over an alleged accident cover-up.

The police nabbed the truck driver named J Narsimha, who had confessed his involvement in a hit and run case. Upon interrogation, Narsimha revealed that two home guards had let him off in exchange of money. The arrested persons include a home guard named B Shiva, who is employed at the Ghatkesar police station, a former home guard named E Balaraju, who was employed at the Vanasthalipuram police station, and his friend Dima Srinu.

The incident occurred on the night of November 25 when Narsimah hit a car, killing the driver instantly. B Shiva was on Patrol at the time of the incident. He reached the spot and asked Narsimha to park the vehicle. At the same time, Balaraju and Srinu arrived at the Ghatkesar police station, to release a vehicle that was at the police station for almost a year.

Balaraju called Shiva with regards to the release of the vehicle, who instead called him to the crime spot in order to take details from Narsimha. The two home guards posed as Ghatkesar constables and took details from the driver.

The duo then pressurized Narsimha to pay Rs 20,000 since there was no witness to the accident. As per a report by the Time of India, Ghatkesar inspector N Chandra Babu said, “Later, when we probed the case based on CCTV images, we identified the lorry. When we questioned the driver, we came to know that two persons, who claimed to be policemen, were bribed.”