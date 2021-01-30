Hyderabad: Three UoH faculty nominated for GoI’s mega science projects

Hyderabad: Three faculty members of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been nominated as expert members of the Mega Science Projects (MSP) of Government of India.

P.S. Roy, Karumuri Ashok and Bhawna Gomber, all three faculty members associated with the School of Physics, UoH have been nominated as expert members of MSP.

Dr. P S Roy, a former Chair Professor at the Centre for Ocean, Atmospheric sciences (CEOAS), UoH School of Physics, has been nominated for the working group on the domain of Ecology and Environment Sciences, in the broad area of Climate Research and Ecology and Environment.

Prof. Karumuri Ashok, also from CEOAS has been nominated to work both on the drafting and working group in the domain of the climate.

Dr. Bhawna Gomber, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, UoH has been nominated in the field of High Energy Physics (WG-HEP).