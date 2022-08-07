Hyderabad: Three year old girl battles for life after father attacks with spoon

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl in Hyderabad is battling for life after her father brutally beat the child with a spoon for disobeying him.

The incident happened at AC Guards, Saifabad on Saturday. It came to light on Sunday after the mother of the girl lodged a police complaint.

Sakina Fatima aged three years is the daughter of Sana Fathima and Basith Khan. The couple has four daughters and Sana is the third child in the family.

On Saturday afternoon, Basith found the girl standing for a long time in the washroom in the house and went carrying a big spoon. “Basith began hitting the girl severely and pulled out the Sakina from the washroom. Hearing her loud cries, Sana came to save the girl but Basith pushed his wife to the floor and banged the girl on the ground,” said Katna Sattaiah, SHO Saifabad police station.

Sana rescued her daughter and took her to the bedroom. When she tried to wake up to feed, Sana noticed a froth coming from mouth and took the child to a nearby hospital. On doctor’s advice the girl was shifted to Osmania Hospital by relatives of Sana.

The police took complaint after knowing about the incident and booked a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act on Basith Khan.