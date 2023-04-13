Hyderabad: Three youths electrocuted in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Three youths electrocuted in Tolichowki
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad when three young members of the same family lost their lives to electrocution.

The incident took place late Wednesday night in Paramount Colony, Tolichowki. Syed Anisuddin, 16, was attempting to switch on an electric submersible motor, unaware that a live wire was present at the water sump. He accidentally came into contact with the live wire and was fatally electrocuted.

Witnessing Anisuddin’s electrocution, his two cousins, Razzak and Rizwan, tried to rescue him but were also electrocuted in the process, ultimately leading to their demise.

The sudden loss of the three youths has left their family in deep sorrow. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

