Hyderabad: Ticket sale for Formula E race begins

Hyderabad: The sale of tickets to view India’s first-ever Formula E race which will be held at the street circuit in Hyderabad on February 11, began on Wednesday.

The ‘world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car – the Gen3’ is coming to Hyderabad on February 11 for the event, said a press release.

Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race in India in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government.

MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at an event.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said the event would place Hyderabad as a global destination for e-mobility.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars would be racing here and they include some of the top racing companies, he said.

Around 22,500 tickets were put on sale by organisers with the denomination of the tickets set as Rs 1,000 for Grandstands, Rs 3,500 for Charged Grandstands, Rs 6,000 for Premium Grandstands, and Rs 10,000 for Ace Grandstands.

People interested can buy the tickets online at Bookmyshow and on AceNetGen.

While the seating capacity for the race is around 25,000, the tickets made available for sale were 22,500.

Arvind Kumar, while speaking on the occasion said, “The 2.8km track with 18 turns will see 11 teams with 22 drivers racing through the streets of Hyderabad. Arrangements are being made to make it a grand success.”

He further added, “The Indian Racing League, which was held last month, gave us good inputs in terms of arranging entry, the exit of fans, parking places and others. Three firms are doing the safety audit. The 18 turns make the race exciting.”

The secretary also announced that traffic advisory on traffic restrictions will be given in advance to the people of Hyderabad.

He also announced that the track will be open only to school children and families for the first two days.

“We have a huge response for tickets already. We can’t give the tickets for free as it makes it tough for us to control the crowd. We will also arrange big screens for the viewers. The track will be blocked three days before the race,” said Arvind.

(With inputs from PTI)