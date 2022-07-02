Hyderabad: Tight security arrangements for Yogi’s visit to Bhagya Laxmi temple

Hyderabad: Tight security arrangements are made for the VVIP visits to Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar. Among others, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the temple to offer prayers on Saturday afternoon.

The police had asked the owners of business establishments around Charminar to shut down their shops till 3 p.m until most of the VVIPs who are provided Z category security visit and leave the area.

Police will be posted on rooftops around the Charminar and en route to keep a watch on the surroundings of the route taken by the VVIPs. All along the route, the police will post their men to guard the route taken by the dignitaries.

A few hundred policemen including Rapid Action Force are deployed in the old city on Saturday around Charminar as part of security arrangements.

The movement of public will be restricted around Charminar.

All over the city, the police are on alert in view of the two day executive meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party where PM Narendra Modi will participate. On Sunday a public meeting is being held at Parade Grounds Secunderabad.