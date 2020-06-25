Hyderabad: TIMS ready to serve COVID-19 patients within 4 days

Hyderabad: Even as the COVID cases are on the rise in Telangana, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) is ready to serve COVID-19 patients at Hyderabad as it is equipped with all the latest technologies.

He informed that state will own a machine which will test more than 4000 tests in a day. Another machine will be purchased by July, he said. Thus the state can test 10,000 corona tests daily by July.

Health minister inspected TIMS on Wednesday, he said, “TIMS Gachibowli is ready with all the latest technologies. TIMS is making doctors available in the same manner as Chandigarh’s PG College has done. There are 1,224 beds available in TIMS whereas 1,000 beds have oxygen facility and 50 have ventilator facilities. 15 floors are ready. In two days, we are recruiting staff.” He further informed that the patients here will also be provided with food.

#JUSTIN || #Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will be operational by June 29 for #COVID19 treatment. It will have a bed capacity of 1,124 of which 1,000 beds will have oxygen facility & 100 beds with ventilators: @Eatala_Rajender @TOITelangana @TOICitiesNews pic.twitter.com/ZGP0PZPpeh — TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) June 24, 2020

“In a very short time, we have done so much development in the health sector. We are gaining public trust by providing treatment to thousands of people. It is unfair to insult the people who are staying with coronavirus patients and treating them. People with no responsibility are spreading rumours. The public should not believe it,” he added.

The minister said that only the people having COVID-19 symptoms should go for tests.

“We have the capacity of treating how many patients are available. Do not spend your money by going to private hospitals,” he said.

“If your neighbour is affected with coronavirus, do not panic. It will not spread to you. Irresponsible people are creating confusion. I request media to build strength amongst the public. We have reached the capacity of testing 6,600 people. Including private diagnostics, we have reached the level of testing 10,000 people per day. The death rate due to coronavirus is reducing,” he further said.

Recruitments of staff will be done within two days, said health minister.

Source: With inputs from ANI