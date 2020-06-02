Hyderabad: TMREIS President AK Khan reviews SSC exams plan

Hyderabad: A. K. Khan, IPS (Rtd.) President TMREIS and Advisor to Government of Telangana on Minorities Affairs on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with officials over SSC exams scheduled to begin from June 8.

A.K. Khan, along with Sri B. Shafiullah, IFS., Secretary TMREIS visited TMR School Asif Nagar Boys-1 and inspected the measures taken at the residential schools in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

He instructed the principals, teaching and non-teaching staff to create awareness among students on protocols like physical distancing and other precautionary measures that should be adopted at hostel as well as examination centres.

B. Shafiullah, IFS., Secretary TMREIS said that 4,722 students from the 83 Minorities Residential Schools are going to appear for SSC Exams. All students staying in the hostel premises are provided with Hand Sanitizers and Facemask.

As per the SOP use of mask and thermal screening was made compulsory for everyone who enters inside the hostel. Balanced and nutritious diet which includes Boiled Egg, Ginger, Milk, and Citrus Fruits etc. is being provided to the students. Liquid detergent, fumigation materials and other essential medicines are also being provided at all the TMR Schools. Physical distancing norms are being strictly followed at hostels especially at dining halls. Round the clock health status of students is being monitored.

He requested the parents of 10th class students to keep their wards in the home and take the students directly to the examination centres. In case of any difficulty in sending their wards directly to examination centres, then only they are requested to send their wards to Hostel; but all precautions/protocol against Covid-19 shall be taken whereas the parents have to submit undertaking form that their wards are not showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

He further informed that the students residing in containment area are strictly prohibited in the hostel.

