Hyderabad to be a logistics hub with new parks being set up

IT Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated the logistics park at Batasingaram

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 28th January 2021 5:38 pm IST
Goal is to make Hyderabad a premier logistics hub serving the growing manufacturing industry

Hyderabad: The Telangana government through Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the development of logistic facilities around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA).

HMDA has initiated the first phase of development of logistics facilities around the city. Under the first phase, it has taken up the development of Logistics Parks at Batasingaram and Mangalpally.

The new facility at Batasingaram is the second one in the city; earlier the logistics park at Mangalpally is already operational which was developed with Rs. 25 crores.

Minister KT Rama Rao posted a video of the park and informed that many more logistics parks will be set up in the offing around Outer Ring Road (ORR).

READ:  Telangana: Urdu academy to publish works of writers, poets from Hyderabad

IT Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated the logistics park at Batasingaram located near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

According to the HMDA official, the development projects are being taken up as part of the PPP basis (Private Sector Participation) to provide infrastructure facilities towards meeting the increasing demand for facilities related to freight logistics considering the location and strategic advantages of Hyderabad for efficient management and regional hub.

READ:  Hyderabad: Locals fall prey to blackmail via WhatsApp video calls
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 28th January 2021 5:38 pm IST
Back to top button