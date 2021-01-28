Hyderabad to be a logistics hub with new parks being set up

Hyderabad: The Telangana government through Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the development of logistic facilities around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA).

HMDA has initiated the first phase of development of logistics facilities around the city. Under the first phase, it has taken up the development of Logistics Parks at Batasingaram and Mangalpally.

The new facility at Batasingaram is the second one in the city; earlier the logistics park at Mangalpally is already operational which was developed with Rs. 25 crores.

Minister KT Rama Rao posted a video of the park and informed that many more logistics parks will be set up in the offing around Outer Ring Road (ORR).

A video of the logistics park developed by @HMDA_Gov and @truckdocklog at Bata Singaram on NH 65 to be inaugurated today



Many more logistics parks in the offing around ORR. Goal is to make Hyderabad a premier logistics hub serving the growing manufacturing industry

IT Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated the logistics park at Batasingaram located near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

According to the HMDA official, the development projects are being taken up as part of the PPP basis (Private Sector Participation) to provide infrastructure facilities towards meeting the increasing demand for facilities related to freight logistics considering the location and strategic advantages of Hyderabad for efficient management and regional hub.