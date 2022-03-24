Hyderabad to be made center for competitive exams in Urdu

Hyderabad: After the state government announcement to fill 80000 government jobs and increase the age limit up to 44 years, a record number of young visitors were noticed in libraries across Telangana. It is being said that the youth from districts are preparing for the competitive exams more vigorously compared to the youth from cities.

Coaching has been started in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Record number of visitors noticed in Asifya library and its compound.

While the youths from district areas started preparing for the exams in libraries, the youth of the old city are facing a number of difficulties due to lack of facilities.

If the government particularly the department of minority affairs and Urdu Academy provide required books for these competitive exams, it will greatly help the youths of the old city.

Everyone knows the poor condition of libraries in old cities. It is the responsibility of the government to provide books in Urdu English and Telugu for the better future of the youth in the old city. This move of the government will lead to the reading habits of the youngsters.

A huge population of minorities lives in the South part of the city and if provisional training centers are set up to train the youths for the competitive exams it will help them to better their future. The minority youths are unable to pay the heft fee for the coaching to attempt these exams.