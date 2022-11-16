Hyderabad to feel the chill as night temperature set to drop further

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are going to feel the chill as the temperature in the city is set to drop to 12 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast made by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperature in most areas of the city are likely to take a dip.

At Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Karwan, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Hayathnagar, Charminar, and Santosh Nagar, the temperature will drop to 12 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

Hyderabad to witness drop in night temperature till Nov 18

Till November 18, the night temperature in most parts of Hyderabad will be in the range of 12-13 degrees Celsius whereas, the maximum temperature in the city will be between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the residents of the city will witness haze or mist during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the night temperature in the northern districts of Telangana is likely to drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem, Medak and Sangareddy is likely to drop to as low as five degrees Celsius by November 18.

How to stay warm in winter?

As the night temperature is set to drop in Hyderabad, it is important to pay extra attention to stay warm.

First and foremost, it is important to wear warm clothes. Clothes made from wool are the warmest.

Having hot drinks and food also helps people in staying warm during the winter.

Last but not the least, take out time to perform a light exercise. Though people avoid exercise during winter, it is important as it not only keeps them healthy but also boosts circulation thereby helping them in staying warm.