Hyderabad to get 125-foot Ambedkar statue; works to begin on April 14

Hyderabad: In an effort to boost the footfall of tourists, the Telangana government is set to add another iconic statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in the city with various artifacts associated with his life across it.

Construction of the 125 feet tall statue of the father of the Indian constitution is going to be set up on a rock in the Amusement park at NTR Garden here, to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary on April 14.

The Department of Roads and Buildings issued tenders for the execution of this project costing about 146 crores. It is speculated that the statue will take about a year to get completed.

For this large project, only experienced firms are being invited to execute the project. The bidding process is expected to be completed in a few days, a senior official from R&B Department told Telangana Today.

The design of the Ambedkar statue and its related parts have already been finalized. The statue will be installed on a hillock in the gardens.

Last September, IT minister KT Rama Rao, social welfare minister Koppula Ishwar, health minister Eatala Rajender, minister Satyavati Rathore released a sample of Ambedkar’s statue in the assembly committee hall. Minister Koppula Eshwar has been entrusted with the responsibility of finalizing the project.

In addition to the laser show on the campus, a museum is also being planned. According to the designs, the statue would be about 45 feet wide and would have 9 tons of bronze skin coating. 155 tons of stainless steel will be used to design the statue. The project will take about nine months to a year to complete.

Apart from the 125-foot statue at NTR Garden, the Telangana government has already installed a 27-foot-high Ambedkar statue at the Center for Dalit Studies in Borbanda.