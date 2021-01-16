Hyderabad to get 28 new foot overbridges

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department is planning to construct as many as 28 Foot over Bridge (FOB) or pedestrian bridges in the city.

On Saturday, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary of MA&UD directed the municipal officials to complete the work of foot overbridges on top priority.

The decision comes as a major relief for pedestrians as several busy locations in the city will be dotted with FoBs.

The work has been taken up under the pedestrian-friendly initiatives of the municipal department of the state and since the construction of FoBs was pending for years, the principal secretary has directed the officials to complete it on top priority.

There are likely to be five built-in LB Nagar, three in Charminar Zone, four in Khairatabad, five in Secunderabad, two in Kukatpally and nine in Serillingampally Zone.

Taking it to Twitter, Arvind Kumar on Saturday said, “In six weeks a new Foot over Bridge (FOB) will be built at GVK Banjara Hills, and the work is on full-swing.” He also informed that a total of 28 new FoBs are under construction in different parts of the city and will be ready in three months.