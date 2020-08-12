Hyderabad to get 50 Theme Parks

Hyderabad: “In order to provide a healthy environment to its citizens, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is undertaking the development of 50 theme parks in the city with an estimated cost of Rs. 123 Crores,” announced GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan during the foundation stone ceremony of six theme parks in Kapra Circle here on Wednesday.

The development of the six Theme Parks in Kapra Circle will cost an estimated cost of Rs. 16.30 Crores.

Speaking on the occasion as per the directions of the Minister for MA&UD, different designs of theme parks are being developed for the benefit of all age groups. These designs are taken up from the big cities like Delhi and Bangalore. The Theme parks will be developed with all facilities like space for Yoga, Walking track, open gym with other basic amenities.

The theme parks are developed in such a way that, it provides a good environment and use full to all age persons. The maintenance and protection of theme parks responsibility lies with the RWAs of respective areas.

The foundation works laid are:

1. A.S. Rao Nagar: Rs. 2.30 Crs.

2. Vasavi Enclave Kushaiguda: Rs. 2.50 Crs.

3. E.C. Nagar (Cherlapally Division): Rs. Rs. 2.50 Crs

4. B.N.Reddy Nagar park (Cherlapally Division): RS. 3 Crs.

5. Mallapur Park (Mallapur Division): Rs.3. Crs.

6. Banda Bhavi Park Near. Noma Talkies: Rs.3.00 Crs.