Hyderabad to get another illuminating major attraction soon

Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu bridge which is likely to be inaugurated this month will become another tourist attraction of Hyderabad.

The illuminated pylons and cables at the lake will have multi-coloured lighting. The lighting system which has been installed at a cost of Rs 8.9 crore will display 25 themes to suit the occasion on the lines of Burj Khalifa. It will display themes on holidays and festivals, including Independence Day, Diwali, Eid, Telangana Formation Day and Bathukamma.

GHMC plans to inaugurate the bridge this month. TOI quoted mayor Bonthu Rammohan as saying “We have requested all the buildings located in the vicinity of the bridge to deck up their houses with colourful lighting for the bridge’s inauguration. The inauguration will be held in the evening for a stunning view.”

Having an exclusive walkway decked up with footpath railing lights, the bridge also has LED lights fixed parallel to the road level that provide good illumination. Deck lighting system has been installed on the bridge to ensure illumination of the surface under the bridge and the surrounding rocks and to improve the look of the bridge and its vicinity. The pylons currently display the national flag, pictures of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao.

The cable bridge constructed at a cost of around Rs 184 crore is expected to reduce the travel distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills by around 2 km.