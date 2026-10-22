Hyderabad to get another IMAX screen? Here’s the latest buzz

Hyderabad: A bigger movie experience could be on the cards for Hyderabad’s cinema lovers! With AMB Classic already in the spotlight for its upcoming IMAX screen, fresh reports suggest another multiplex could bring the format to the city’s Financial District.

Aparna Cinemas is reportedly planning a 12-screen multiplex at Wipro Circle, with an IMAX auditorium as part of the proposed project. However, an official confirmation on the IMAX plans is still awaited.

The development would give moviegoers another premium viewing option in this part of Hyderabad. For now, the report does not provide an opening date or technical specifications for the proposed screen.

Meanwhile, Asian Cinemas and Mahesh Babu’s AMB Classic project, replacing the old Sudarshan 70mm theatre, is also set to bring IMAX to the city. The latest report describes that project as confirmed, while details about Aparna’s plans remain awaited.

Could Hyderabad’s movie lovers soon have more than one new IMAX destination to choose from? An official announcement on the Wipro Circle project should offer a clearer picture.