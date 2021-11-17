Hyderabad to get light rail transit system on KPHB-Kokapet route

Hyderabad: Telangana government is planning to introduce Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) on Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) to the Kokapet route.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, it will also connect Hitec City and Financial District.

Earlier, there was a proposal for Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) to connect KPHB to Financial District. However, LRTS is found suitable as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Apart from providing a hassle-free journey to the travellers, it will be self-sustainable and safe. The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) which is the nodal agency is preparing a project report in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

Although the final report is expected to be finalized by the end of the current month, MAUD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar has held meetings on the draft report.

The LRTS is likely to be integrated with KPHB Metro station, Hitec City MMTS, Raidurg Metro station, HMR Metro Phase-II, and AEML near Narsingi.

The project which is expected to have around 24 stations will not only reduce the usage of private vehicles but will also reduce road accidents, pollutions. It will also result in a cut in road maintenance costs.