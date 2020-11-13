Hyderabad to have 50 new Basti Dawakhanas this month

Nihad AmaniPublished: 13th November 2020 4:23 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana’s MA & UD Minister K.T Rama Rao along with Hyderabad’s Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday inaugurated about 24 Basthi Dawakhanas in different Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)limits, furthermore, this month 50 Basthi Dawakhanas would be opened in different areas across GHMC.

As reported by the officials Hyderabad has as many as 224 Basti Dawakhnas. After inaugurating the Basthi Dawakhana at Manghalhat, Rammohan said as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a total of 500 Basthi Dawakanas are planned in GHMC limits. Of these, till date, 224 dawakhanas were opened to public. He said another 50 Basti Dawakhanas would be opened within a month and in order to provide better medical facilities to the poor, more dawakhanas will be established, if required in other parts of the city.

During the occasion the officials said that the hospitals is well equipped with doctor, nurse and medical assistant apart from technicians in the pathology lab.

The Mayor said, “On an average 70 to 150 people visit these facilities every day for medical assistance, treatment and diagnostic tests, and all services were being offered free of charge.”

The dawakhanas are said to be useful for the immediate medical assistance and depending on the severity of diseases, patients were referred to Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals for better medication, states the press release.

