Hyderabad to have woman Station House Officer soon: Commissioner

Published: 7th March 2022 3:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand announced that a woman will soon be appointed as a Station Head Officer (SHO) in Hyderabad, which until now has never happened. 

Speaking on the occasion of International Womens’ Day in Hyderabad on Sunday, Anand said, “We will appoint one woman as a station head officer to start with and in the coming days will appoint 2-3 more to other police stations.”

CV Anand was present at the ‘Gender Equality Run’ organised by the Hyderabad police SHE teams. The senior police official said, “We are trying to convince them. Our hope is that off the total police force, 20-30% are women constables and sub inspectors,” he added.
The Hyderabad police commissioner stated that despite having “many family problems”, if their better halves are ready to support, women cops can be SHOs and that the department is motivating them for the same.

“Till now, no one was appointed as SHO as we thought that it was not a good tradition. Women will henceforth be a part of law and order decisions,” he said, according to a Times of India report.

Over 5,000 women participated in the marathon run organised by People’s Plaza. Home minister Mohammad Ali, education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy were also present along with many police officials

