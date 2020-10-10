Hyderabad to soon get amenities encircling Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: The capital city of Telangana will soon have wayside amenities at 19 inter-changes on the 160 kilometre long Outer Ring Road (ORR) encircling Hyderabad to provide some leisure to the people who drive on the long stretch, said Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao.

Clean drinking water, food courts, rest rooms, parking space are among the other amenities.

The minister, while complimenting officials for their greenery and beautification works being executed on ORR, instructed them to also lay emphasis on setting up wayside amenities.

Explaining further, he said that the budgetary allocation to GHMC during the past six years was Rs 7,700 crore and non budgetary allocation through programmes such as Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) will be another Rs 1,800 crore.

While assuring members about the transfer of share of taxes such as entertainment tax to the GHMC, the Minister said that he will look into the issue but reminded the members that the State government has not increased property taxes or any other tax in the GHMC area in the past six years. “In fact property tax was reduced by Rs 101,” he added.