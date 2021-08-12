Hyderabad to witness hotter days

Hyderabad: After heavy rainfall in August, Hyderabad is witnessing a rise in temperature in August. The heatwaves are likely to persist in the city till August 15.

The weather department has predicted that the temperatures in the city will be above normal for the next few days.

A maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Hyderabad on Wednesday with humidity recorded at 80 percent. In comparison with the first week of August, there has been a considerable rise in temperatures. Temperatures in the range of 30- 31 degrees Celsius were recorded during the first week of the month.

On August 2, Hyderabad City recorded a maximum of 31.8 degrees Celsius while it rose to 34 degrees on August 6.

Last month, there was a substantial drop in the temperatures with continuous rainfall. Generally, lesser temperatures are recorded in the month of August and September.

The weather department has predicted rainfall after August 15 which could result in a drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, all the gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir which supplies drinking water to the city have been closed. Two weeks earlier due to heavy rainfall in the state, some of the gates of the dam were lifted on July 20 to release the excess water.