Hyderabad to witness light to moderate rain till October 21

Hyderabad: Parts of Telangana will experience light to moderate rain until October 21 as thunderstorms are set to shower over the region, said the India Meteorological Department in its weather forecast on Saturday.

As the earlier depression has moved to West Bengal, some parts in the Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rain, said department officials.

On Saturday evening, Hyderabad once again witnessed heavy showers, three days after the city witnessed heavy floods which wreaked havoc across the city and in Telangana. About 50 people had died in the state while several areas were literally submerged after getting flooded.

The IMD on Saturday issued a prediction for cloudy skies and thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning, to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of south Telangana till October 21.

The impact expected for these rain is water pooling, said IMD officials, who suggested restricted movements in the city.