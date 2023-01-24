Hyderabad to witness winter chill again from Jan 26; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert as winter chill is set to make a comeback on January 26. The city is likely to see temperature reaching 11 degrees Celsius.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius on January 26 whereas, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Apart from the winter chill, till January 27, all seven zones of Hyderabad viz., Charminar, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are likely to mist or haze during morning hours.

Winter chill is not limited to city

Not only Hyderabad, other districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy are likely to witness winter chill from Thursday. The weather department has issued yellow for these districts too.

For some districts, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for three days starting from January 25.

Hyderabad’s neighbouring district Ranga Reddy is already shivering due to the winter chill as the area is witnessing dip in minimum temperature.

Hyderabad recorded its lowest temperature of this winter on Jan 9

On January 9, Hyderabad recorded the lowest temperature of the current winter season. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport area, the temperature dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius.

On the same day, Kohir in Sangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature of 4.6 degrees in the state.

Districts that recorded temperatures less than six degrees Celsius are Sangareddy, Kumaran Bheem, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Adilabad.