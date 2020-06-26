Hyderabad toddler reels off names of over 100 Global Car Brands

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Updated: June 26, 2020, 8:42 pm IST

Hyderabad: A child prodigy Devamsh Narayanam is gifted with an extraordinary memory and at the age of two has the ability to remember over 100 global car brands, identify them, and reel out their names effortlessly.

Son of fashion designer Architha Narayanam and industrialist Nikhil Narayanam, displayed these unique memory traits right from the age of less than a year, he also seemed to have unusual passion for cars at his age. 

His parents informed that they noticed these extraordinary abilities during their trip to USA, when he was just about a year old. “The wide range of four wheelers their seemed to excite him no end. Every time a car whizzed past, his eyes and focus used to be riveted on them” his parents said.

 At an age when he could barely walk, he used to head to the cars and pose for pictures with them. As he grew he was inquisitive about the names of the models and would recall the details the next time he saw them. Unlike other kids of his age, Devamsh was always keen to hear interesting anecdotes about cars.

He now has a wide collection of toy cars and spends his time with them. Even in the playschool he attends, he excels in what is taught there, rarely forgets information shared with him, and is a role model for other kids. We recognize that his inherent cognitive skills are well beyond his age and as parents want to mold him into a citizen, the society and country can be proud of” proud parents said.  

The 100 top Global car brands Devamsh identifies some of which include Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, TATA, Mahindra, Renault, Ford, Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, MG, Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda, Jeep, Fiat, Isuzu, Audi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Jaguar, Volvo, Land Rover, Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, DC, Bugatti, Force motors, Mitsubishi, Citroen, Lamborghini among others.

